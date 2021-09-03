Aurubis AG: Outstanding climate protection: Aurubis wins the Responsible Care Competition of the VCI

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2021 / 12:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- German Chemical Industry Association (VCI) recognizes innovative environmental and climate protection projects

- Aurubis pilot project on the use of carbon-neutral hydrogen in copper production wins first prize

- Aurubis on its way to becoming the most efficient and sustainable integrated smelter network worldwide

- CEO Roland Harings: "Hydrogen is becoming increasingly important as a process gas. We're testing how to implement this in practice"

Hamburg, September 3, 2021 - Aurubis AG has won this year's Responsible Care Competition held by the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI). The association is therefore recognizing an innovative pilot project to decarbonize the copper process. Aurubis started the project at its Hamburg plant in May 2021. For the first time, the multimetal company is using carbon-neutral hydrogen as a reducing agent for copper in the anode furnace, replacing the natural gas currently used in the process without a loss of quality. Aurubis thus makes an important contribution to climate protection: while the use of natural gas forms carbon dioxide, the use of hydrogen only generates water vapor. This can help in achieving significant emission reductions - the reduction potential for the replacement of natural gas in the anode furnace at the Aurubis site in Hamburg alone amounts to 6,200 tons of CO2 per year. Due to hydrogen's chemical properties, Aurubis expects enhanced efficiency as well. "The use of hydrogen as a process gas in metal production isn't a far-off prospect anymore," explains Roland Harings, CEO of Aurubis AG. "We're testing how to implement this in practice. Here and now."

