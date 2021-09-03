checkAd

Invitation Homes Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Events

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, announced today that members of the Company’s management are participating in upcoming investor events.

In consideration of these events, the Company is disclosing the following updates:

July and August Leasing Update

Same Store Operating Results

 

 

 

 

 

August 2021

July 2021

2Q 2021

August 2020

Rental rate growth (lease-over-lease):

 

 

 

 

Renewals

8.0%

7.0%

5.8%

3.3%

New leases

18.9%

17.5%

13.8%

5.6%

Blended

11.0%

9.9%

8.0%

4.1%

 

 

 

 

 

Average occupancy

98.1%

98.1%

98.3%

97.8%

 

 

 

 

 

Rental Assistance Update

The Company intends to continue working with residents experiencing financial hardship to try to find solutions that keep them in their homes. This includes continuing to provide residents with information about rental assistance programs for which they may be eligible, application instructions, necessary documentation, and owner requirements. In FY 2020 and year to date 2021 through August, the Company has helped thousands of residents apply for government assistance programs and, as a result, has received over $19 million in rental assistance payments.

Wertpapier


