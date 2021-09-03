Invitation Homes Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Events
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, announced today that members of the Company’s management are participating in upcoming investor events.
In consideration of these events, the Company is disclosing the following updates:
July and August Leasing Update
Same Store Operating Results
August 2021
July 2021
2Q 2021
August 2020
Rental rate growth (lease-over-lease):
Renewals
8.0%
7.0%
5.8%
3.3%
New leases
18.9%
17.5%
13.8%
5.6%
Blended
11.0%
9.9%
8.0%
4.1%
Average occupancy
98.1%
98.1%
98.3%
97.8%
Rental Assistance Update
The Company intends to continue working with residents experiencing financial hardship to try to find solutions that keep them in their homes. This includes continuing to provide residents with information about rental assistance programs for which they may be eligible, application instructions, necessary documentation, and owner requirements. In FY 2020 and year to date 2021 through August, the Company has helped thousands of residents apply for government assistance programs and, as a result, has received over $19 million in rental assistance payments.
