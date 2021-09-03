checkAd

DGAP-News Coreo announces consolidated half-year report (IFRS)

Coreo announces consolidated half-year report (IFRS)

03.09.2021 / 12:50
Coreo announces consolidated half-year report (IFRS)

  • Net rental income increased by 25% to TEUR 1,934 (previous year TEUR 1,546)
  • EBIT TEUR 496 (previous year TEUR -100)
  • Corona pandemic without noteworthy consequences
  • Positive perspective

Frankfurt am Main, 3. September 2021 - The Coreo (ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6) was able to increase rental income again. The value increased by 25% from TEUR 1,546 to TEUR 1,934 compared to the same period of the previous year. Besides the successful rentals in the Hydra portfolio, the residential units acquired in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia in the course of the first half of 2020 contributed to this for the entire reporting period. At the same time, there were no significant rental losses as a result of the Corona pandemic.
The result from the sale of real estate, at TEUR 310, is slightly below the previous year's figure of TEUR 492. Regarding the valuation result of TEUR 781 (previous year: EUR 0), however, it must be considered that this is made up of write-ups on sold properties for which the closing had not yet taken place as of the reporting date. For cost reasons, a revaluation of the investment property portfolio during the year was not carried out, as in previous years.
On the one hand, materials costs increased as expected by 59% to TEUR 1,390 (previous year TEUR 875) due to the higher rental volume and investments in real estate holdings, while personnel costs rose by +4% (TEUR 512 compared to TEUR 492 in the previous year) and other operating expenses by -6% (TEUR 737 compared to TEUR 780 in the previous year). The Group reported a significantly improved EBIT of TEUR 496 for the first half of the year compared to the previous year (TEUR -100) due to the higher level of revenues and earnings.

