Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW

Date: 3rd September 2021

Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc

Name of scheme:        
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)

Period of return:
4th March 2021 to 3rd September 2021

Balance under scheme from previous return:        
1,615,285

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
632,657

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
982,628

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05         3,000,000
04/09/09 2,000,000
14/03/12         3,000,000
01/09/15 3,000,000
18/09/18 3,000,000
Total 14,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
297,324,720

Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).

Period of return:
4th March 2021 to 3rd September 2021

Balance under scheme from previous return:        
1,788,052

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:        
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted:
Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,788,052

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05         1,000,000
12/04/06         1,500,000
07/05/08         3,000,000
13/05/10         4,000,000
15/10/13 6,000,000
16/09/16 6,000,000
17/09/19 6,000,000
Total 27,500,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

297,324,720 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,316,058 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).

Name of contact:

Mark Waters,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

Telephone number of contact:
                
0871 882 8282





