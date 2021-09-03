checkAd

Montauk Renewables to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk" or "the company") (NASDAQ:MNTK),a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas ("RNG"), today announced it has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Montauk's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid ("Renewable Electricity"). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com.

Company Contact:
John Ciroli
Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
investor@montaukenergy.com
(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:
Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
MNTK@GatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860

SOURCE: Montauk Renewables, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662653/Montauk-Renewables-to-Present-at-the ...

