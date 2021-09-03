Fusion Fuel Green to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced it has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is …

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced it has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. Fusion Fuel's management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.