Delek US Holdings to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) ("Delek US"), today announced management will present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Delek's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2769/42644.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference
For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/. The URLs in this press release are intended to be inactive textual references only and not active hyperlinks to websites. The information on such websites, even if it might be accessible through a hyperlink resulting from the URLs or referenced herein, is not and shall not be deemed to be incorporated into this press release.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist primarily of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates own approximately 80% (including the general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The retail segment operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and West Texas and New Mexico.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP 
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Investor Relations Contacts: 
Blake Fernandez
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
615-224-1312

