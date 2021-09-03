checkAd

Travel + Leisure Co. To Speak At The J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will participate in the upcoming 2021 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Hug, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Listeners can access a live webcast through the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

Travel + Leisure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travel + Leisure Co. To Speak At The J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will participate in the upcoming 2021 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Hug, executive vice …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Revance to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Travel + Leisure Co. Appoints Renu Snehi as Senior Vice President of Global Brands
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Travel + Leisure Co. to Host Investor Day to Discuss Company Strategy and Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Travel + Leisure Launches New Branded Products For At Home And The Road
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Travel + Leisure Co. Declares Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten