Concert Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will participate virtually at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2021, on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET; and
- The Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET.
Webcasts of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. A replay of the conference webcasts will be available on Concert’s website for two weeks following the presentations.
About Concert
Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s lead product candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005021/en/
