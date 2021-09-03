checkAd

MRMP Amends 13D; Sends Follow-Up Letter to Navios Maritime Partners LP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

MRMP-Managers LLC (“MRMP”), announced today that it has sent a follow-up letter to the Board of Directors of Navios Maritime Partners LP (the “Company” or “NMM”) (NYSE: NMM) following the announcement by the Company of certain transactions.

Ned Sherwood, MRMP’s investment manager, noted that: “although MRMP has not sold any NMM limited partnership interests, we have amended our 13D beneficial ownership report following the dilutive issuance of 6,400,873 limited partnership interests in the Company’s ongoing ATM securities offering over the past several months. This new issuance has reduced our holdings from approximately 5.8% to 4.4% of the Company’s outstanding limited partnership interests.”

MRMP has attached a copy of its second letter to the Company as an exhibit to the 13D amendment filed today. This letter details MRMP’s views regarding the Company’s recent transactions and reiterates several suggestions set forth in the initial letter, along with an additional proposal that MRMP believes would significantly reduce the current discount to net asset value at which NMM trades: the merger of Angeliki Frangou’s private ship management company into NMM.

Mr. Sherwood noted that: “In addition to being the CEO of NMM, Angeliki privately owns a ship management entity that collects commissions on ship purchases and sales and also earns management fees for operating the ships. Her incentives are therefore to grow the fleet by buying more ships. As an LP in NMM, we are wondering why any rational business person would buy individual ships when they are immediately valued at approximately 50 percent of cost at the NMM LP unit price. It would certainly seem that when a private entity earns income by growing the fleet and a related public entity trades 100 percent dollars for ships valued at 50 percent of its market price, a conflict of interest can easily arise.”

Mr. Sherwood went on to state “We would propose that Angeliki Frangou merge her private entity with NMM at an appropriate valuation, so that all LP and GP investors’ incentives are better aligned and we can all row in the same direction. In my opinion, such action would immediately cause an upward revaluation of NMM assets and interest price.”

All limited partnership interest holders in NMM are encouraged to read MRMP’s latest 13D amendment in full. Any questions or comments may be directed to Mr. Sherwood. Limited partnership interest holders are also welcome to copy Angeliki Frangou on such correspondence. To date no one from the Company, including Angeliki Frangou, has responded to MRMP’s initial letter, and the Company appears to be ignoring the many value-add suggestions and recommendations of its LP holders.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and MRMP’s follow-up letter to NMM (attached as an exhibit to the Schedule 13D/A filed today) contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depend on future events are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations of MRMP and its affiliates and currently available information. They are not guarantees of future performance, involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. MRMP and its affiliates do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law.

Navios Maritime Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Navios Maritime Partners - gute Kaufgelegenheit?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MRMP Amends 13D; Sends Follow-Up Letter to Navios Maritime Partners LP MRMP-Managers LLC (“MRMP”), announced today that it has sent a follow-up letter to the Board of Directors of Navios Maritime Partners LP (the “Company” or “NMM”) (NYSE: NMM) following the announcement by the Company of certain transactions. Ned …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Revance to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering