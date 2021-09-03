checkAd

Party City Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference, on Friday, September 10th at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast will be available via the Company's web site, investor.partycity.com. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. An online replay will also be available following the event.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) [NYSE:PRTY] is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer distributor and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia. 

CONTACT: Contact:
ICR
Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter
203-682-8200
InvestorRelations@partycity.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Party City Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference, on Friday, September 10th at 11:40 a.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Logiq Announces Issuance of Common Stock
MediciNova to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
Vitality Biopharma Announces Effective S-1 Registration Statement and DTC Eligibility
Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
Abacus Provides Update on Jersey Valley
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million
Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...