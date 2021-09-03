Party City Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference, on Friday, September 10th at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.



A link to the live webcast will be available via the Company's web site, investor.partycity.com. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. An online replay will also be available following the event.