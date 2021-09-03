checkAd

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET and at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual). The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on-demand in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Links to the live audio webcast of the Wells Fargo presentation and replays of both presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan and the United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

Investors:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

Media:
Catherine Collier Kyroulis
+1 917 886 5586
ckyroulis@biocryst.com





