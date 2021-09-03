BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET and at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual). The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on-demand in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Links to the live audio webcast of the Wells Fargo presentation and replays of both presentations may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.