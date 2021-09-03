Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in upcoming presentations at the following virtual investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2021 on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. B.S.T. (11:45 a.m. E.T.)

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2021 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. E.T.



A live audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.