checkAd

Apollo Announces Name Change and Launches New Web Site

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change its name to Apollo Silver Corp. (the “Name Change”). The change will be effective at the opening of the markets on September 10, 2021. The company’s new CUSIP number is 03770A109 and its new ISIN is CA03770A1093.

Pursuant to provisions of the articles of the Company, shareholder approval of the Name Change is not required, and consequently, the Company is not seeking shareholder approval for the Name Change. There is no consolidation of the Company’s share capital in connection with the Name Change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website, which can be found at www.apollosilver.com.

Commenting on these announcements, Apollo CEO, Tom Peregoodoff said, “The change we are announcing today is consistent with the transformation of the Company to a US focussed pure silver explorer and developer. The website will be an excellent source of information on the Company, our plans and our programs and I encourage all investors to visit it for the latest information on our progress.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tom Peregoodoff
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tom Peregoodoff
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128
tomp@apollogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will”, “could”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “potential”, “appear”, “should,” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although Apollo Gold and Silver Corp. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Announces Name Change and Launches New Web Site VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Logiq Announces Issuance of Common Stock
MediciNova to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
Vitality Biopharma Announces Effective S-1 Registration Statement and DTC Eligibility
Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
Abacus Provides Update on Jersey Valley
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million
Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...