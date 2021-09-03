Renalytix to Present at the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the company will be presenting at the upcoming 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Renalytix’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat Friday, September 10 at 2:40 p.m. EDT. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at investors.renalytix.com.