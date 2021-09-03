Mesa Airlines to Participate in Cowen’s 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, parent company of Mesa Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA), today announced that Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, Mesa Airlines, will participate in a Fireside Chat at Cowen’s 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9th from 1:35-2:05 PM EDT.



A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion can be found on the investor relations section of Mesa’s website at https://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events