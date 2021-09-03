checkAd

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Response to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers Rule 19.6(C) Confirmation With Respect to Stated Post-Offer Intentions With Regard to Sativa Group Plc

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that Sativa Wellness Group Inc., formerly Stillcanna Inc., (the Company), further to the completion of its recommended share-for-share exchange offer for Sativa Group plc which was implemented by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006, and which became effective on 3 September 2020, the Company has duly confirmed in writing to the Panel on Takeovers And Mergers ("Panel") in the UK in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers ("Code").

Excepting for the Board changes detailed in Regulatory Information Service announcements dated 29 January 2021, 4 February 2021 and 28 April 2021, the Company has confirmed to the Panel that it has complied with its post-offer statements of intent made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code, as originally detailed in Sativa Group plc's Rule 2.7 announcement of 3 June 2020 and Sativa Group plc's Scheme Document published on 22 July 2020 ("Scheme Document").

Pursuant to Rule 19.6(b)(i) of the Code, the Company notes that the Board changes announced on 29 January 2021 and 4 February 2021, differ from the Company's intentions outlined in paragraph 7 ("Board, management, employees, benefits and locations") of the Scheme Document, where it stated, inter alia, that the Company's intention was for Henry Lees-Buckley, Jason Dussault, Jonathan Waring, Angus Kerr and Joseph Colliver to be directors of the Company. The board changes were prompted by Geremy Thomas, partly to implement a vision of a broader wellness business, who at the time held approximately 25.9% of the Group's issued share capital.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

The Q2 2021 Financial Statements are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Marc Howells
Chief Executive Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Anne Tew
Chief Financial Officer
Sativa Wellness Group Inc.
+44 (0) 20 7971 1255
enquiries@sativawellnessgroup.com
www.sativawellnessgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "will continue," "will occur," "will be achieved" or "shortly."

