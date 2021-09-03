checkAd

VectivBio Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Paul R. Carter and Murray W. Stewart Elected to the Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, announced today that Paul R. Carter and Dr. Murray W. Stewart were elected as new members of the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 2, 2021.

Mr. Paul R. Carter served in senior executive roles for a decade at Gilead Sciences, most recently as Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations, leading Gilead’s launch and commercialization efforts globally. Previously, he worked for 15 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he served in increasingly senior management roles in a number of territories, including as Head of International Business in Asia. Over the past five years, Mr. Carter has been involved with several public and private biopharmaceutical companies as a Board Member and Senior Advisor. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the UK and holds a degree in Business Studies from the Ealing School of Business and Management.

Murray W. Stewart, DM, FRCP, is the Chief Medical Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, and guided Imcivree to FDA approval in November 2020. Prior to Rhythm, he was the Head of Research & Development at Novelion Therapeutics, where he oversaw global medical affairs for Juxtapid and Myalept, two marketed products for rare metabolic diseases. Previously, Dr. Stewart spent 18 years at GSK, serving most recently as Chief Medical Officer, and formerly as Head of Metabolic Pathways and Cardiovascular Therapy and Clinical Head of Biopharm. Preceding his career in drug development, Dr. Stewart was a physician and received his Bachelor of Medicine and Doctor of Medicine from Southampton Medical School. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians.

About VectivBio

VectivBio is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions. VectivBio is committed to pursuing product candidates with a clear mechanism of action and the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families. VectivBio’s lead product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog being developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases. Apraglutide is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial as a once-weekly treatment for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure. VectivBio also plans to initiate clinical studies of apraglutide in additional indications, including graft versus host disease, where GLP-2 is believed to be central to disease pathophysiology.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as “anticipated,” “forward,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “remain,” “potential,” “prepare,” “expected,” “believe,” “plan,” “near future,” “belief,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond VectivBio’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of VectivBio’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2021 and its other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, VectivBio undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

For more information visit www.vectivbio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investors
Graham Morrell
graham.morrell@vectivbio.com

Media
Morgan Warners
+1 (202) 295 0124
morgan.warners@fgh.com





