checkAd

REE Automotive to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 13:20  |  76   |   |   

REE Co-Founder & CEO, Daniel Barel, to present vision and strategy for EV future

NEW YORK and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: “REE”), an innovator in e-mobility, today announced that it will participate in a series of Investor Conferences during September. REE Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Barel, will present in these conferences and discuss REE’s business model, production strategy and the rapid change in the automotive landscape with the adoption of EV platforms on a global scale.

Cowen's 4th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
Presentation scheduled for Thursday, September 9 at 9:20am ET
Register to webcast

Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Tuesday, September 14

Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum
Presentation scheduled for Wednesday, September 22 at 8am ET
Register to webcast

DA Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
Presentation scheduled for Thursday, September 23 at 11am ET
Register to webcast

For the most up-to-date investor information including upcoming IR conferences go to: https://investors.ree.auto

About REE Automotive
REE is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow’s zero-emission vehicles. REE’s mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 – for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry’s flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REE Automotive to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences REE Co-Founder & CEO, Daniel Barel, to present vision and strategy for EV futureNEW YORK and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: “REE”), an innovator in e-mobility, today announced that it will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Logiq Announces Issuance of Common Stock
MediciNova to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
Vitality Biopharma Announces Effective S-1 Registration Statement and DTC Eligibility
Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator
Abacus Provides Update on Jersey Valley
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million
Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...