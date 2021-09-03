REE Automotive to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences
REE Co-Founder & CEO, Daniel Barel, to present vision and strategy for EV future
NEW YORK and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: “REE”), an innovator in e-mobility, today announced that it will participate in a series of Investor
Conferences during September. REE Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Barel, will present in these conferences and discuss REE’s business model, production strategy and the rapid change
in the automotive landscape with the adoption of EV platforms on a global scale.
Cowen's 4th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference
Presentation scheduled for Thursday, September 9 at 9:20am ET
Register to webcast
Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Tuesday, September 14
Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum
Presentation scheduled for Wednesday, September 22 at 8am ET
Register to webcast
DA Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
Presentation scheduled for Thursday, September 23 at 11am ET
Register to webcast
For the most up-to-date investor information including upcoming IR conferences go to: https://investors.ree.auto
About REE Automotive
REE is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow’s zero-emission vehicles. REE’s mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 – for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry’s flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.
