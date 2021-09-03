Tradeweb Reports Volume of $19.8 Trillion in August

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for August 2021 of $19.8 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $900.4 billion (bn), an increase of 20.6 percent (%) year over year (YoY).

Lee Olesky, Tradeweb CEO, said: “While markets were relatively quiet in August, Tradeweb continued its trend of year-over-year growth in monthly ADV with a diverse portfolio of products. One area of strategic focus for Tradeweb has been credit, and we were pleased to see steady growth in our market share over the course of the summer."