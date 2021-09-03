LED Lighting and Controls Provider Orion to Webcast H.C. Wainwright Investment Conference Presentation Monday, September 13th

MANITOWOC, Wis., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, will participate at H.C. Wainwright’s 23nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on Monday and Tuesday, September 13th and 14th. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl will host a webcast presentation available throughout the conference, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET Monday, September 13th, and both Mike Altschaefl and CFO Per Brodin will be available for virtual investor meetings on September 13th & 14th.



Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Lily Khaykina at lk@hcwco.com to schedule a meeting with Orion.