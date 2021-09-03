checkAd

Improved User Experience & High-Definition Content opening Significant Opportunity for 3D Animation Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of a new market research by Persistence Market Research, the worldwide 3D animation market reached a valuation of around US$ 16.4 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 12.9% over the next ten years.

3D animation is a type of process that helps in creating photorealistic 3D animations. It also visually depicts the assembly, configuration, and inner workings of a product in the form of an animated video. 3D animation solutions have offered the easiest and fastest ways to depict product simulation and develop animated training videos for businesses across various industries such as aerospace, automotive, mechanical, healthcare, and education.

3D animation software providers actively support industry collaborations in the simulation and digitalization sector. This advanced standard support helps key players bring products/solution fasters into the market.

For instance, NVIDIA Corp. announced a major expansion of its Omniverse simulation and collaboration platform that includes new integrations with Blender, which is a free and open-source 3D computer graphics software, and Adobe, to open it to millions of developers and users.

Adobe has collaborated with NVIDIA on a Substance 3D plugin that brings substance material support to Omniverse, unlocking new material editing capabilities for Omniverse and Substance 3D users.

DeepMotion is a leader in physics-based animation, and has introduced 3D animation cloud service, an AI-powered platform that transforms 2D video/animated files into 3D animations for use in film, games, and other creative applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The South Asia & Pacific region is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market due to increased preference to create high-definition (HD) content in the media and entertainment sector.
  • Key players are focusing on acquisitions to complement their product portfolios so as to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. Market participants are also focusing on providing products directly to end users to improve direct customer relations.
  • The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2031, while that in Germany at around 10.7%.
  • Market growth in China, Japan, and India is expected to be much higher, at CAGRs of around 14.2%, 17%, and 22.9%, respectively.

"Key players are focusing on continuous developments and implementation of new technologies such as 3D modeling and visual effects (VFX) technology for creating visually enhanced imagery and training videos. 3D mapping and 3D laser scanning features will create attractive opportunities for 3D animation providers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

