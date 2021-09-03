Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Cultivate, Strengthens Position in Massachusetts

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the closing of the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Cultivate (the “Transaction”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005076/en/