ScottsMiracle-Gro Names Cory Miller as Chief Financial Officer

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world's largest marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products, as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, announced today that Cory Miller has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer effective immediately.

Miller was promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer on an interim basis earlier this year after previously serving as vice president of finance for Hawthorne Gardening Company.

“Cory brings over 20 years of financial and leadership experience. His contributions while at the helm of finance for Hawthorne have proved to be invaluable, including the integration of Sunlight Supply and several other deals that have led to the current Hawthorne portfolio,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer. “Cory has been deeply involved in the business, excelling in a series of corporate and operating roles here at Scotts. He has confidently assumed the duties as interim CFO and will now do so on a permanent basis. I am confident in his ability to continue to support our Company’s growth strategies.”

Miller’s recent contributions to the growth and success of Hawthorne Gardening Company enabled him to emerge as one of the Company’s brightest leaders. His tenure at the Company spans a little more than two decades in which he has held a variety of roles. In addition to serving as vice president of finance for Hawthorne from 2016 to 2020, Miller also served the organization as vice president and chief audit executive for ScottsMiracle-Gro from 2015 to 2016. Other roles have included vice president of finance and business development and finance lead for ScottsMiracle-Gro’s North America sales.

Miller received his bachelor’s in business administration from Bowling Green State University and is a certified public accountant. Prior to joining ScottsMiracle-Gro, Miller held auditor roles at EY and served as corporate accountant with Borden Capital Management Partners.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. Another wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Collective, has been established to invest in emerging areas of the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622





