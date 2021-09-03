Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that Rick Fair, President and CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual). A pre-recorded presentation will be available to view on-demand beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on September 13, 2021 and will remain accessible for 90 days in the Events and Presentations section of the Bellicum website.



About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals