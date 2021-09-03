Progenity to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



A pre-recorded presentation at H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference will be available on Progenity’s website beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on September 13, 2021, and will remain accessible for 90 days; and





A presentation at Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference at 7:55 a.m. ET / 4:55 a.m. PT on September 15, 2021.



The pre-recorded H.C. Wainwright presentation and the live audio webcast and archived replay of the Baird presentation will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.progenity.com/presentations.