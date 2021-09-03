Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415
|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|Settlement Date
|09/08/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,230
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.218
|/
|2.810
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,180
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.218
|/
|2.810
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.340
|/
|2.760
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.218
|/
|2.810
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.248
|/
|2.800
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.340
|/
|2.760
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.110
|/
|2.860
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.228
|/
|2.810
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.31
