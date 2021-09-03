Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 03.09.2021, 13:30 | 8 | 0 | 0 03.09.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKB 24 0415 Settlement Date 09/08/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,230 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.218 / 2.810 Total Number of Bids Received 24 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,180 Total Number of Successful Bids 18 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 18 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.218 / 2.810 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.340 / 2.760 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.218 / 2.810 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.248 / 2.800 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.340 / 2.760 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.110 / 2.860 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.228 / 2.810 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.31







