checkAd

DGAP-News FYI Resources: MUTUAL EXTENSION TO POTENTIAL HPA JV EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2021, 13:35  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FYI Resources: MUTUAL EXTENSION TO POTENTIAL HPA JV EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT

03.09.2021 / 13:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Key points

- FYI and Alcoa progressing potential HPA JV negotiations under an exclusivity agreement

- The proposed JV seeks to leverage the respective parties' expertise and experience

- HPA project due diligence is complete

- HPA JV framework established and alignment on commercial terms

- FYI value-add initiatives to be considered for inclusion in potential JV

- Other minor JV related operating items to be finalised

- Parties agree to extension of the current Exclusivity Agreement to finalise the negotiations of the binding term sheet.

 

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) ("FYI" or "the Company") refers to the Company's recent Exclusivity Agreement extension announced 4 August 2021 with Alcoa of Australia Limited (Alcoa) regarding a potential Joint Venture (JV) on FYI's high purity alumina (HPA) project.

FYI and Alcoa have formed an excellent working relationship whilst negotiating the proposed HPA JV terms and conditions and a collaborative understanding of the potential development options and future opportunities for an HPA JV.

In parallel to the discussions with Alcoa, FYI has been developing a number of broader HPA value-add initiatives that could enhance and strengthen the position of the JV in the market.

FYI and Alcoa have mutually agreed to extend the Exclusivity Agreement period to 5th October 2021 to allow these additional HPA opportunities to be fully considered and potentially incorporated into the binding JV Term Sheet as well as providing additional time to refine the Term Sheet.

In establishing the framework for the potential JV, the parties' intention is to create a material HPA business that provides an outstanding delivery platform for high quality material globally.

Managing Director of FYI, Mr. Roland Hill commented: "Alcoa and FYI have made tremendous headway in negotiating the significant HPA JV opportunity. In our view, both companies share a similar vision for the JV and growth opportunities of the HPA strategy. Both companies have invested a considerable amount of time and resources to progress the JV discussions to this point, it is a mutual decision to extend the negotiations to consider the value-add opportunities.

Seite 1 von 2
FYI Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ein neuer SUPER-TREND! FYI Resources LTD WKN: A0RDPF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News FYI Resources: MUTUAL EXTENSION TO POTENTIAL HPA JV EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FYI Resources: MUTUAL EXTENSION TO POTENTIAL HPA JV EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT 03.09.2021 / 13:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Key points - FYI and Alcoa …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
action press AG: action press übernimmt ddp: in Deutschland entsteht eine der größten Bildagenturen der Welt
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy signs Purchase and Sale Agreement for Wyoming assets
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: newGen steigert die Auftragsprognosen für PureGRAPH(R) nach sehr ...
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: The Ruhr as a pioneer region of the hydrogen economy
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE kündigt Ausgabe von Wandelschuldverschreibungen an
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Das Ruhrgebiet als Pionierregion der Wasserstoffwirtschaft
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:35 UhrDGAP-News: FYI Resources: Gemeinsame Verlängerung der möglichen exklusiven HPA-Joint Venture-Vereinbarung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:21 Uhrgoldinvest.de: FYI Resources und Alcoa geben sich nochmal 4 Wochen Zeit
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
30.08.21goldinvest.de: In Erwartung des Alcoa Deals - FYI Resources schließt auf Allzeithoch
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
18.08.21DGAP-News: NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21DGAP-News: Nicht-geschäftsführende Direktorin ernannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Alcoa, FYI Resources, Varta, Nordex – Ready for Takeoff im Hightech-Sektor?
inv3st.de | Kommentare
08.08.21goldinvest.de: "Highlights" - Die wichtigsten Meldungen in dieser Woche
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare