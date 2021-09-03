DGAP-News: FYI Resources / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FYI Resources: MUTUAL EXTENSION TO POTENTIAL HPA JV EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT 03.09.2021 / 13:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Key points

- FYI and Alcoa progressing potential HPA JV negotiations under an exclusivity agreement

- The proposed JV seeks to leverage the respective parties' expertise and experience

- HPA project due diligence is complete

- HPA JV framework established and alignment on commercial terms

- FYI value-add initiatives to be considered for inclusion in potential JV

- Other minor JV related operating items to be finalised

- Parties agree to extension of the current Exclusivity Agreement to finalise the negotiations of the binding term sheet.

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) ("FYI" or "the Company") refers to the Company's recent Exclusivity Agreement extension announced 4 August 2021 with Alcoa of Australia Limited (Alcoa) regarding a potential Joint Venture (JV) on FYI's high purity alumina (HPA) project.

FYI and Alcoa have formed an excellent working relationship whilst negotiating the proposed HPA JV terms and conditions and a collaborative understanding of the potential development options and future opportunities for an HPA JV.

In parallel to the discussions with Alcoa, FYI has been developing a number of broader HPA value-add initiatives that could enhance and strengthen the position of the JV in the market.

FYI and Alcoa have mutually agreed to extend the Exclusivity Agreement period to 5th October 2021 to allow these additional HPA opportunities to be fully considered and potentially incorporated into the binding JV Term Sheet as well as providing additional time to refine the Term Sheet.

In establishing the framework for the potential JV, the parties' intention is to create a material HPA business that provides an outstanding delivery platform for high quality material globally.

Managing Director of FYI, Mr. Roland Hill commented: "Alcoa and FYI have made tremendous headway in negotiating the significant HPA JV opportunity. In our view, both companies share a similar vision for the JV and growth opportunities of the HPA strategy. Both companies have invested a considerable amount of time and resources to progress the JV discussions to this point, it is a mutual decision to extend the negotiations to consider the value-add opportunities.