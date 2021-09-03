checkAd

DGAP-DD Deutsche Post AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2021, 13:44  |  17   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2021 / 13:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Oscar
Last name(s): de Bok

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Post AG

b) LEI
8ER8GIG7CSMVD8VUFE78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005552004

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 4,141 shares for the settlement of tax and levy liabilities in connection with the participation in an employee share offering (performance share plan).
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
59.0732 EUR 244622.0100 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
59.0732 EUR 244622.0100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG
Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70084  03.09.2021 



Deutsche Post Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Deutsche Post: Kursgewinne möglich!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Deutsche Post AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 03.09.2021 / 13:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
action press AG: action press übernimmt ddp: in Deutschland entsteht eine der größten Bildagenturen der Welt
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy signs Purchase and Sale Agreement for Wyoming assets
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: newGen steigert die Auftragsprognosen für PureGRAPH(R) nach sehr ...
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: The Ruhr as a pioneer region of the hydrogen economy
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE kündigt Ausgabe von Wandelschuldverschreibungen an
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Das Ruhrgebiet als Pionierregion der Wasserstoffwirtschaft
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: CEO Carl Georg Dürschmidt plans to move to the Supervisory Board
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Vorstandsvorsitzender Carl Georg Dürschmidt plant Wechsel in den Aufsichtsrat
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:48 UhrDGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:48 UhrDGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:46 UhrDGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:46 UhrDGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:45 UhrDGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:45 UhrDGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
13:44 UhrDGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Post AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings