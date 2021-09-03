checkAd

JATT Acquisition Corp Announces that its Ordinary Shares and Warrants will Commence Separate Trading on or about September 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 13:44  |  25   |   |   

JATT Acquisition Corp ("the Company" or "JATT") (NYSE: JATT U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares and warrants included in their units commencing on or about September 3, 2021.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. In the separation, unit owners will receive the number of ordinary shares underlying their units and the whole number of redeemable warrants underlying such units; however, no fractional warrants will be issued. Any holder of units whose ownership includes a fractional number of underlying warrants will be issued a number of warrants that is rounded down to the nearest whole number. Accordingly, any owner of units that does not own a multiple of two units immediately prior to separation will lose one-half of a warrant upon separation. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and warrants.

The ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbols JATT and JATT WS, respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NYSE under the symbol JATT U.

About JATT Acquisition Corp

JATT Acquisition Corp is led by Chairman and CEO Dr. Someit Sidhu. The Company is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

JATT Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JATT Acquisition Corp Announces that its Ordinary Shares and Warrants will Commence Separate Trading on or about September 3, 2021 JATT Acquisition Corp ("the Company" or "JATT") (NYSE: JATT U), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering