Reverse Mortgage Funding's Corporate Team Expands to Support Local Sales Representatives as Demand for Reverse Mortgages Swells

Autor: Accesswire
03.09.2021   

Ranya Adkinson, Kelly Rhynehart and Erica Buccafusca to bolster RMF's Sales Department as company prioritizes support for local representatives

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) today announced the appointment of Ranya Adkinson as the company's National Marketing Support Lead of the Distributed Retail channel. RMF also announced the promotion of Kelly Rhynehart to Distributed Retail Workflow Administrator and the promotion of Erica Buccafusca to Distributed Retail Relationship Management Team Lead. The newly created roles at RMF are a commitment by the company to enable local representatives to lead the industry in reverse mortgage production.

Adkinson brings more than 20 years of communications and marketing experience to RMF. Prior to joining the company, she worked for New American Funding as Regional Marketing Manager. At RMF, Adkinson will work directly with sales leaders and the head of marketing to support the company's local loan specialists and to expand self-generated business in the retail channel. As part of this new role, Adkinson will devise sophisticated business plans and marketing strategies for local representatives in all 50 states.

Rhynehart has been at RMF for more than 7 years. She will apply her project management capabilities nationwide to ensure RMF's sales staff have the proper processes in place to operate efficiently and effectively and meet the growing needs of customers. Buccafusca has been at RMF for more than 6 years. Her can-do attitude and professionalism have been essential to empowering the success of RMF's loan specialists. In this new role, she will continue to help loan officers provide a white glove customer experience.

"It's such an exciting time for the reverse mortgage industry and we as a company are fully committed to educating customers, real estate professionals and financial planning professionals about the benefits of reverse mortgages," says David Peskin, President of RMF. "As the reverse mortgage industry breaks monthly production volume records, we remain committed to providing a superior customer experience. Supporting our local loan specialists, enhancing our service levels and creating innovative outreach programs are essential to expanding RMF's growth as a company."

