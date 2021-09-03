LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows

On-site demonstrations will spotlight how MiQLab’s next-generation technology is advancing veterinary PCR diagnostic testing

September 7-9, WVC 93 rd Annual Conference, Las Vegas, NV



Annual Conference, Las Vegas, NV September 12-14, International Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care, Nashville, TN



September 23-26, Southwest Veterinary Symposium, San Antonio, TX



BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) a molecular diagnostics company developing automated rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing solutions for veterinary diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, is pleased to announce a three-city tradeshow itinerary for its MiQLab System. Beginning this September 7th and through September 26th, the MiQLab will be featured at some of the veterinary industry’s landmark events in Las Vegas, Nashville, and San Antonio.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO stated, “We’re gearing up for a busy and productive fall as we prepare for three of the bigger events in the veterinary marketplace, after a year where all in-person events were cancelled or held virtually. We expect MiQLab’s in-person presence will have significant impact in the veterinary marketplace and look forward to demonstrating how vet practices will greatly benefit from in-clinic PCR diagnostics. Our attendance allows us to take a full-on approach with building brand awareness, exciting potential buyers, and improving our market reach through our revamped marketing and sales strategies.”

From September 7-9, LexaGene will exhibit and host a podium speaking opportunity at this year’s WVC 93rd Annual Conference, a gathering of veterinary marketplace leaders featuring over 800 continuing education sessions and 400+ exhibitors. Additionally, Dr. Regan will speak on the topic of “In-Clinic PCR Testing for Pathogen ID and Antibiotic Resistance Detection.”

Nashville’s 27th International Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Conference from September 12-14, hosts some of the nation’s top emergency and critical care veterinarians who have the greatest need for rapid in-clinic pathogen testing. Additionally, LexaGene’s senior scientist, Dr. Eric DiBasio, MSc, PhD, will present a poster describing a study using LexaGene’s MiQLab Bacterial and AMR Test for rapid detection of UTI pathogens. These data demonstrate that LexaGene’s technology compares favorably with traditional culture and can enable veterinarians to make more timely evidence-based treatment decisions.