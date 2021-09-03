DGAP-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Capital Markets Day BRAIN Biotech AG: Focus on BEC Technology and its Transformational Potential 03.09.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Significant economic value potential for BRAIN

BEC already today a viable alternative in industrial biotechnology

Additional fields of application for BEC in development



The biotechnology group BRAIN Biotech AG informed investors about important developments in the company as part of a "Capital Markets Day". The focus was on BEC technology and its potential for the company.

BRAIN Biotech sees significant commercial potential in its proprietary genome editing technology, BRAIN Engineered CAS (BEC). This technology platform has good prospects to contribute to dynamic revenue growth in the service business (TMS) as a "We CRISPR for you" service. In addition, BEC will accelerate proprietary developments from BRAIN's incubator, be used to develop highly efficient microbiological production strains, and offer the opportunity to build-up a lucrative licensing business.

Given the importance of BEC for the development of the company, the first step will be to create a flexible unit within BRAIN Biotech AG that will focus exclusively on the further development and partnering of this genome editing technology. In a second step, the technology will be carved out into a separate company. This will allow for maximum agility in research and enable flexible financing alternatives along the expansion path on the range of applications.

Lukas Linnig, CFO BRAIN Biotech AG, states: "The BEC technology is based on a proprietary CRISPR-Cas9-independent nuclease and can be employed for precise genome editing. With this proprietary development, BRAIN achieves freedom to operate from existing patents and can therefore use this technology cost-effectively for its own developments as well as aim to develop a profitable licensing business. In addition, we use BEC in service activities for our customers. Our proprietary genome editing nuclease enables BRAIN to actively participate in a market with strong growth and great influence on a sustainable biology based industrial production."