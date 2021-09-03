WFA Partners With NFL Alumni Academy and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

A key component of programming for the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the NFL Alumni Academy is an unprecedented in-season training program developing “NFL Ready” players. The Academy trains and prepares on the campus of Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio. The Academy will train the top free agent football players in preparation to sign an in-season contract with NFL teams looking to replace 500+ active roster players lost during each season due to injury. A core tenet of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is to support diversity and inclusion across all fronts, and the Academy and the extension of this initiative and partnership with the WFA is a direct reflection of that initiative in action.

The Women’s Football Alliance proudly announces it has partnered with the NFL Alumni Academy, as part of its Diversity Development program, and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), to provide WFA coaches and players interested in a coaching career, the highest level of in-person coaches training at their prestigious NFL Alumni Academy during the 2021 NFL football season.

The Academy combines world class sports science, advances in athlete performance, data analytics and digital analysis together with old school technique and improving Football IQ. This player development program is led by former NFL coaches and players teaching, coaching and mentoring future NFL players with an iconic brand at the NFL Alumni Academy.

The WFA will elect six players and/or coaches to train under NFL Alumni Academy coaches for a two-week internship with room and board provided. Interns will work side by side with the best coaches and player performance trainers in the world as they prepare the top free agent football players for an NFL team. The NFL Alumni Academy coincides with the NFL Season, which begins on Thursday, September 9th, and will run through Super Bowl.

“Getting this level of football coaching experience for our athletes and coaches is a once in a lifetime opportunity that will not only increase their football knowledge that they will utilize and pass along to WFA teams, but it will also prepare them for successful coaching careers,” stated Lisa King, WFA Commissioner. “We are honored that the NFL Alumni Academy has recognized the abundance of talent WFA players and coaches have and is willing to support us as we strive to place more female coaches within top level football programs.”