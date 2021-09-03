checkAd

WFA Partners With NFL Alumni Academy and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

The Women’s Football Alliance proudly announces it has partnered with the NFL Alumni Academy, as part of its Diversity Development program, and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), to provide WFA coaches and players interested in a coaching career, the highest level of in-person coaches training at their prestigious NFL Alumni Academy during the 2021 NFL football season.

A key component of programming for the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the NFL Alumni Academy is an unprecedented in-season training program developing “NFL Ready” players. The Academy trains and prepares on the campus of Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio. The Academy will train the top free agent football players in preparation to sign an in-season contract with NFL teams looking to replace 500+ active roster players lost during each season due to injury. A core tenet of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is to support diversity and inclusion across all fronts, and the Academy and the extension of this initiative and partnership with the WFA is a direct reflection of that initiative in action.

The Academy combines world class sports science, advances in athlete performance, data analytics and digital analysis together with old school technique and improving Football IQ. This player development program is led by former NFL coaches and players teaching, coaching and mentoring future NFL players with an iconic brand at the NFL Alumni Academy.

The WFA will elect six players and/or coaches to train under NFL Alumni Academy coaches for a two-week internship with room and board provided. Interns will work side by side with the best coaches and player performance trainers in the world as they prepare the top free agent football players for an NFL team. The NFL Alumni Academy coincides with the NFL Season, which begins on Thursday, September 9th, and will run through Super Bowl.

“Getting this level of football coaching experience for our athletes and coaches is a once in a lifetime opportunity that will not only increase their football knowledge that they will utilize and pass along to WFA teams, but it will also prepare them for successful coaching careers,” stated Lisa King, WFA Commissioner. “We are honored that the NFL Alumni Academy has recognized the abundance of talent WFA players and coaches have and is willing to support us as we strive to place more female coaches within top level football programs.”

Seite 1 von 3
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WFA Partners With NFL Alumni Academy and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company The Women’s Football Alliance proudly announces it has partnered with the NFL Alumni Academy, as part of its Diversity Development program, and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), to provide WFA coaches and players …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Postpones Highway 77 Music Festival
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Anheuser-Busch as Alcoholic Beverage Sponsor for the Highway 77 Music Festival
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Releases Hall Of Fantasy League Mobile App and Announces Date for Inaugural Draft
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten