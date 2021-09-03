checkAd

Spok Holdings Announces it is Conducting a Strategic Alternatives Review

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) (the “Company”), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced its Board of Directors (the “Board” or the “Spok Board”), with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, recently initiated a review of the Company’s strategic alternatives to evaluate potential transactions, including a sale of the Company, and other actions that would maximize value for shareholders.

Spok’s strategic review process has been ongoing for several weeks, following the receipt of multiple private expressions of interest in acquiring all or part of the Company. The Company determined to announce its review process to provide full transparency to all interested parties, including the Company’s shareholders, in light of the public expression of interest in acquiring Spok, and the rapid accumulation of more than 5% of Spok’s outstanding stock, by Acacia Research Corporation and its partner, Starboard Value L.P. (“Acacia”). The Board will invite Acacia to participate in the ongoing strategic review process on equal footing with other interested parties.

After market hours on September 2, 2021, the Board unanimously approved the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) and declared a distribution of one right (“Right”) for each outstanding share of common stock. The Rights Plan is effective immediately and will expire on August 31, 2022, unless earlier terminated pursuant to the Rights Plan. The record date for the Rights distribution is September 17, 2021.

The Rights Plan has been adopted in order to ensure the Board can conduct an orderly review of strategic alternatives. The Rights Plan will not preclude the Spok Board from considering an offer that is fair and in the best interests of Spok shareholders.

“Spok’s Board is dedicated to maximizing value for all our shareholders,” said Royce Yudkoff, Chairman of the Spok Board. “Our goal in disclosing our ongoing strategic alternatives review and adopting the Rights Plan is to ensure that all interested parties have the opportunity to participate fairly and to provide the Board time to make an informed decision in the best interests of Spok’s shareholders.”

The Rights will be exercisable only if, following the time of this announcement, a person or group (each, an “acquiring person”) acquires beneficial ownership (including certain synthetic equity positions created by derivative securities) of 10% (or 20% in the case of passive institutional investors) or more of Spok’s outstanding common stock. In that case, each holder of a Right (other than the acquiring person, whose Rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will be entitled to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, additional shares of Spok’s common stock at a 50% discount. Any shareholders with beneficial ownership of Spok’s outstanding common stock above the applicable threshold as of the time of this announcement are grandfathered at their current ownership levels but are not permitted to increase their ownership without triggering the Rights Plan. The Rights Plan provides several important shareholder-friendly features, including an ability for shareholders to call a special meeting for purposes of exempting a “qualifying offer.”

Seite 1 von 3
Spok Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spok Holdings Announces it is Conducting a Strategic Alternatives Review Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) (the “Company”), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced its Board of Directors (the “Board” or the “Spok Board”), with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, recently initiated a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Spok Expands Its Commitment to Enterprise-wide Communication with Enhanced Capabilities and a New Device
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Spok Holdings Confirms Receipt of Letter from Acacia Research
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten