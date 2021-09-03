Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update

Labs Update: The Company is pleased to confirm that Labs has successfully completed a number of test batches and is working diligently to finalize processes for the imminent launch of commercial products. Test batches have produced exceptionally clear gold extracts resulting from the use of high-quality input biomass and utilizing Labs’ state of the art BHO extraction system that isolates pure cannabinoid compounds and terpenes. The initial Certificates of Analysis have shown exceptionally high terpene content. Terpene content is the value add of "Live" products, which gives these products their enhanced taste and aroma valued by consumers.

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“ Namaste ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, today provided a corporate update including on its wholly owned subsidiary, CannMart Labs Inc. (“ Labs ”).

Launch of Limited Edition Roilty SKUs:

Furthermore, through its in-house brand Roilty, Labs will be launching a limited edition run of two SKUs: Roil Lemon Haze live resin product and Priest Punch live resin product.

A Roil Lemon Haze live resin product will be marketed as a glistening golden colour, soft and bursting with terpene goodness expected around 10%. This SKU leading the terpene charge is Terpinolene - a lesser known and often rare terpene responsible for the herbaceous and citrus aromas followed by Beta-Caryophyllene, which gives a spicy, tangy flavour. The SKU hearkens back to its roots, as a citrusy, skunky behemoth with input biomass, a cross between strains Super Silver Haze and Lemon Skunk.

Roilty’s Priest Punch live resin product will be marketed as a gooey gold, smooth textured product, oozing with rich, juicy terpenes expected around 10%. For this SKU, beta-ocimene has a strong influence, with floral overtones and aromas of grape and diesel. The input material is a trichome dream, perfect for BHO extraction - bred from heavy-hitting Church and Grape strains.

Both SKUs shall be available to purchase at CannMart.com by medical customers, and available in recreational channels through expected sales to provincial buyers, in each case by the end of October 2021. As Labs produces these and further SKUs, the Company looks forward to generating higher margins in its drive for profitability.

Share Issuance Related to CannMart Labs:

The Company intends to issue, an aggregate of 1,712,198 common shares (issued at a deemed price of $0.1574, which is equal to the seven-day volume weighted average), without a hold period, as payment of the third tranche of the remaining base purchase price to the vendors under the share purchase agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in Labs first announced on November 18, 2020. The issuance is considered to be a shares for debt transaction under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and remains subject to TSX-V approval.