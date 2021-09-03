checkAd

B2Digital Congratulates B2FS Star Bryan Battle on Ultimate Fighter Win and Multi-Fight UFC Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Tampa, FL, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is very proud to congratulate B2 Fighting Series middleweight standout Bryan “Pooh Bear” Battle as he heads for the bright lights and big stage of the UFC.

Battle was invited to compete on “The Ultimate Fighter” (“TUF”) – a reality TV show produced by the UFC since its debut in 2005 – following his huge win in the B2 Fighting Series event in February at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, where he made a big statement with a second-round submission, marking his fourth straight victory. Once on the show, Bryan took full advantage of his TUF opportunity, eventually standing victorious in the finale last weekend in Las Vegas – again, via second-round submission – at UFC Vegas 35.

After being crowned The Ultimate Fighter and thereby securing a multi-fight UFC contract, Battle gave credit to the B2 Fighting Series and to matchmaker Brandon Higdon for giving him a platform to develop and showcase his star talent, which ultimately has led him to the biggest stage in the sport.

Bryan also thanked the B2 community for the love and support he received throughout his time as part of the B2 Fighting Series roster.

“Bryan is a special talent and a determined athlete with a tremendous career ahead of him in the UFC, and we wholeheartedly congratulate him on his Ultimate Fighter victory,” remarked Greg P. Bell, CEO of B2Digital. “This is one of the main reasons we go to work each and every day – to give talented fighters like Bryan a platform on which they can grow into future superstars. We wish you the best, Bryan. And we have a line of young guns coming up right behind you with hungry hearts and loads of talent!”

About B2Digital Inc.
 B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 12 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B2Digital Congratulates B2FS Star Bryan Battle on Ultimate Fighter Win and Multi-Fight UFC Contract Tampa, FL, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is very proud to congratulate B2 Fighting Series …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Patagonia Gold Discovers New Vein Systems at Calcatreu, Rio Negro, Argentina
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
OOOOO Appoints Tom Judge as Chief Operating Officer
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Alabama State University Expands Partnership with Draganfly
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...