Cerence to Present at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference and the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time and the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The format for both conferences will be a fireside chat featuring Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO, and Mark Gallenberger, Cerence CFO.



Both events will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources