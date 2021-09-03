checkAd

Cerence to Present at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference and the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time and the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The format for both conferences will be a fireside chat featuring Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO, and Mark Gallenberger, Cerence CFO.

Both events will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and nearly 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Investor Contact Information
Rich Yerganian
Vice President of Investor Relations
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 617-987-4799
Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com





