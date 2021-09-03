checkAd

O2Gold Strengthens Balance Sheet Via Shares for Debt Settlement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a settlement agreement dated September 2, 2021 (the “Settlement Agreement”) with Geominas Serviminas JV (“Geominas”) to settle approximately $176,000 of O2Gold’s outstanding cash indebtedness owing to Geominas in connection with the Company’s exploratory drill program. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue Geominas 800,323 of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a deemed price per share of $0.22, based on the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) on September 2, 2021 (the “Settlement”). As a result of the Settlement, the Company’s cash cost of the drilling program is expected to be approximately $123 per meter.

The Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Settlement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

About O2Gold

O2Gold is a mineral exploration company with activities in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO
Phone: (57) 312 350 5864
Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Settlement, including the issuance of Common Shares in connection therewith, and the expected cash cost of the Company’s drill program. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

O2Gold Strengthens Balance Sheet Via Shares for Debt Settlement TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a settlement agreement dated September 2, 2021 (the “Settlement Agreement”) with Geominas Serviminas JV …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Patagonia Gold Discovers New Vein Systems at Calcatreu, Rio Negro, Argentina
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
OOOOO Appoints Tom Judge as Chief Operating Officer
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Alabama State University Expands Partnership with Draganfly
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Bitfarms Ltd. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...