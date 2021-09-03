checkAd

Harvia Plc Managers' transactions - Rainer Kunz

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 3.00 P.M. EET

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kunz, Rainer
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20210903135208_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 56 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 130 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 40 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 74 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(6): Volume: 53 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(7): Volume: 21 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 124 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(9): Volume: 30 Unit price: 51.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 21 Unit price: 51.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(10): Volume: 556 Volume weighted average price: 51.8 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com





