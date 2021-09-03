checkAd

Pharvaris to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

03.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that management will participate in the following three upcoming investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Live Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT)

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: On Demand Presentation
Date/Time: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM CEST (7:00 a.m. EDT)

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Format: Live Presentation
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3:05 PM CEST (9:05 a.m. EDT)

Live audio webcasts of these presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days after each respective date.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The Company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

For more information:
Pharvaris
Maryann Cimino
Director of Corporate Relations
+1-617-710-7305
maryann.cimino@pharvaris.com

Investor Contact
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+1-212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media Contact
Maggie Beller
Russo Partners, LLC
+1-646-942-5631
maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com





