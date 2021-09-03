checkAd

RAPT Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will present at the following investor conferences in the first half of September:

  • Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EST
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference presentation available on-demand Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. EST

To access the live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the company presentations, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

RAPT Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com 

 





