Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. business intelligence firm Visual BI

Benefiting from Visual BI’s more than 180 employees with expertise in data analytics, consulting services and cloud partnerships, Atos will strengthen its capabilities in supporting organizations in their cloud data journey, from data centralization to high-value insight delivery.

Irving (Texas) and Paris (France), September 3, 2021 - Atos today announced it has completed the acquisition of Visual BI, one of the leading and fastest growing firms focusing exclusively on cloud data analytics and business intelligence in the U.S.

Completing this acquisition, along with the acquisition of Maven Wave in 2020 , reinforces the Group’s strategic vision for data and cloud as the foundations of business transformation.

Learn further how Atos is enhancing business with data analytics in public, private and hybrid cloud strategies on the website here .

