Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. business intelligence firm Visual BI

Irving (Texas) and Paris (France), September 3, 2021 - Atos today announced it has completed the acquisition of Visual BI, one of the leading and fastest growing firms focusing exclusively on cloud data analytics and business intelligence in the U.S.

Benefiting from Visual BI’s more than 180 employees with expertise in data analytics, consulting services and cloud partnerships, Atos will strengthen its capabilities in supporting organizations in their cloud data journey, from data centralization to high-value insight delivery.

Completing this acquisition, along with the acquisition of Maven Wave in 2020, reinforces the Group’s strategic vision for data and cloud as the foundations of business transformation.

Learn further how Atos is enhancing business with data analytics in public, private and hybrid cloud strategies on the website here.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over
€ 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services
support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and
contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop
sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

Atos contacts :

Investor Relations : Gilles Arditti – gilles.arditti@atos.net - +33 (0)1 73 26 00 66 –
Global Press Relations : Laura Fau -laura.fau@atos.net  - +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

NA Press Relations: Maggie Wainscott | maggie.wainscott@atos.net | 903 262 8169

