checkAd

BioDelivery Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that Jeffrey Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 13-15 and the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place on September 27-30.

The fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference will be available to conference registrants on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET.

Details for the live presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Time: 9:20 AM ET
Format: Fireside chat
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/bdsi/2064020

Institutional investors interested in a one-on-one meeting with BDSI management should contact their respective H.C. Wainwright or Cantor Fitzgerald institutional sales representative.

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

2021 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.  All rights reserved.

Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioDelivery Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Patagonia Gold Discovers New Vein Systems at Calcatreu, Rio Negro, Argentina
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
OOOOO Appoints Tom Judge as Chief Operating Officer
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Alabama State University Expands Partnership with Draganfly
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...