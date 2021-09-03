checkAd

Alstom sa Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 14:01  |  15   |   |   

3rd September 2021

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 31 August 2021

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)


 

Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of
voting rights
31 August 2021 373,359,751 373,359,751


 

  		About Alstom

  		   
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com
*unaudited proforma 		 
 
  Contacts Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

 

  		 

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alstom sa Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 August 2021 3rd September 2021 Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and sharesforming the share capital as at 31 August 2021 Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Patagonia Gold Discovers New Vein Systems at Calcatreu, Rio Negro, Argentina
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
OOOOO Appoints Tom Judge as Chief Operating Officer
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Alabama State University Expands Partnership with Draganfly
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
FAT Brands Inc. Agrees to Acquire Twin Peaks Restaurant Chain for $300 Million
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition of Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...