Alstom sa Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 August 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 03.09.2021, 14:01 | 15 | 0 |
3rd September 2021
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 31 August 2021
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares with a nominal value of €7
|
Gross number of
voting rights
|31 August 2021
|373,359,751
|373,359,751
|
|
About Alstom
|
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio
ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in
commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period
ended March 31, 2021*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com
*unaudited proforma
|Contacts
|
Press:
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com
Attachment
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0