checkAd

Eskay Mining to Trade on OTCQX

Autor: Accesswire
03.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(FRA:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX® in the United States …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(FRA:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX® in the United States under the symbol (OTCQX:ESKYF). Trading commences today. Investors in the US can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes in US currency for Gratomic on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX® Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mac Balkam, Eskay CEO & President commented "we are very pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX Market. This will provide our valued US investors with greater liquidity and execution services through OTCQX. It will also help us to build our visibility among US investors. This is an important step in the evolution of the Company."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," approximately 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam T: 416 907 4020
President & Chief Executive Officer E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662628/Eskay-Mining-to-Trade-on-OTCQX

Eskay Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eskay Mining to Trade on OTCQX TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQX:ESKYF)(FRA:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX® in the United States …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
New Jersey Mining Company Seeking Shareholder Approval for Name Change and Reverse Stock Split to ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Silver Tiger Sets Ambition to be a Leader in the Junior Mining Sector in the Transition to a Clean ...
F&M Bank Corp. Announces Appointment of Three Board Members
Kestrel Gold’s Maiden QCM Prospecting Program Identifies New Mineralized Areas
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million
Generation Income Properties Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
LightPath Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for ...
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Eskay Mining Provides Update on Drilling; Discusses Property Wide SkyTEM Data
Accesswire | Analysen