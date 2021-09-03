checkAd

Silver X Fiscal Year End Change to December 31

Autor: Accesswire
03.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC PINK:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is changing its year-end to December 31 from February 28. The notice for the year-end change …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC PINK:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is changing its year-end to December 31 from February 28. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Silver X believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peers and will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

As a result, Silver X will report, in April 2022, audited financial results for a transitional fiscal period for the ten months ended December 31, 2021 with comparative financial statements as at and for the year ended February 28, 2021. Thereafter, the Company will revert to a quarterly reporting calendar based on a December 31st fiscal year-end, with reporting periods ending on the last day of March, June, September, and December each year in 2022.

The first transitional quarter would be four months period ended September 30, 2021, which Silver X expects to report in November 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
José M García
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:
Silver X Mining Corp.
+1 (604) 358-1382
j.garcia@silverx-mining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in respect of the Company's exploration plans and development potential for the Company's properties. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662638/Silver-X-Fiscal-Year-End-Change-to-D ...

Silver X Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: oro x mining mit Gold zum Erfolg ??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver X Fiscal Year End Change to December 31 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC PINK:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is changing its year-end to December 31 from February 28. The notice for the year-end change …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
New Jersey Mining Company Seeking Shareholder Approval for Name Change and Reverse Stock Split to ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Silver Tiger Sets Ambition to be a Leader in the Junior Mining Sector in the Transition to a Clean ...
F&M Bank Corp. Announces Appointment of Three Board Members
Kestrel Gold’s Maiden QCM Prospecting Program Identifies New Mineralized Areas
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million
Generation Income Properties Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
LightPath Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for ...
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Silver X Intersects 928.13 G/T AgEq Over 1.38 Metres and 631.71 G/T AgEq Over 0.92 Metres in Resource Expansion Initial Drilling at Tangana 1
Accesswire | Analysen