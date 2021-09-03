Photo Release - Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Stewart Holmes As Executive Vice President, Government and Customer Relations

Holmes will be located in HII’s Washington, D.C. office and will report to Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced today that Stewart Holmes has been named executive vice president, government and customer relations, succeeding Mitch Waldman, who will retire on Sept. 30.

“Mitch has been an integral part of HII since day one and has been key to our success,” Petters said. “His contributions to national security for over four decades both in government service and as a Huntington Ingalls Industries executive have always affirmed an unwavering commitment to our men and women in uniform, and demonstrated the highest level of integrity and thoughtfulness. I thank Mitch for his leadership and dedication which always reflected our company values, and I wish him the very best.”

Holmes will be responsible for leading the corporation’s engagements with the legislative branch, the executive branch including all federal agencies, business and trade associations, and think tanks.

“Stewart has extensive knowledge and experience in government relations and defense issues,” Petters said. “His understanding of our business and portfolio, as well as the DOD customer and Capitol Hill, will be critical in continuing our company’s proven track record of providing solutions to our customers’ biggest challenges.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/stewart-holmes.

Holmes comes to HII from Textron Inc. which he joined in 2015 as the vice president of Washington Operations, being appointed senior vice president of Washington Operations in March 2017. Prior to joining Textron, he served as the staff director/minority clerk for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, overseeing recommendations for the annual appropriations for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community. He had previously worked as a staff member for the Senate Appropriations Committee and as an aide to Senator Thad Cochran of Mississippi.

Holmes served in the U.S. Marine Corps for over two decades and is a graduate of The Citadel and the Naval Postgraduate School.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.