Intercontinental Exchange Reports August 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported August 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

August highlights include:

  • Total average daily volume (ADV) up 12% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 11% y/y including record futures OI of 48.2M lots on August 26
  • Total Energy ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 4% y/y
  • Total Oil ADV up 35% y/y
    • Brent ADV up 40% y/y
    • WTI ADV up 21% y/y
    • Gasoil ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 10% y/y
    • Other crude and refined products ADV up 26% y/y
  • Total natural gas OI up 7% y/y
    • TTF gas ADV up 61% y/y; OI up 27% y/y including record OI of 3.3M lots on August 25
    • JKM ADV up 85% y/y including record JKM futures ADV; OI up 29% y/y including record JKM futures OI
  • Environmentals ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 21% y/y
  • Ags & Metals ADV up 2% y/y; OI up 12% y/y
    • Coffee OI up 18% y/y including record OI of 1M lots on August 12
    • Cocoa ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 27% y/y
    • Cotton ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 26% y/y
  • Total Interest Rate OI up 26% y/y
    • Sterling OI up 29% y/y
    • Euribor OI up 12% y/y
    • Gilt ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 41% y/y
    • SONIA ADV up 713% y/y; record OI up 1,875% y/y
  • Record FAANG+ ADV +578% y/y including record volume of 21k contracts on August 26
  • U.S. Equity Options ADV up 35% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

Intercontinental Exchange Reports August 2021 Statistics Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported August 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations …

