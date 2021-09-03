Intercontinental Exchange Reports August 2021 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported August 2021 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 12% y/y and total open interest (OI) up 11% y/y including record futures OI of 48.2M lots on August 26

Total Energy ADV up 22% y/y; OI up 4% y/y

Total Oil ADV up 35% y/y Brent ADV up 40% y/y WTI ADV up 21% y/y Gasoil ADV up 15% y/y; OI up 10% y/y Other crude and refined products ADV up 26% y/y

Total natural gas OI up 7% y/y TTF gas ADV up 61% y/y; OI up 27% y/y including record OI of 3.3M lots on August 25 JKM ADV up 85% y/y including record JKM futures ADV; OI up 29% y/y including record JKM futures OI

Environmentals ADV up 51% y/y; OI up 21% y/y

Ags & Metals ADV up 2% y/y; OI up 12% y/y Coffee OI up 18% y/y including record OI of 1M lots on August 12 Cocoa ADV up 18% y/y; OI up 27% y/y Cotton ADV up 12% y/y; OI up 26% y/y

Total Interest Rate OI up 26% y/y Sterling OI up 29% y/y Euribor OI up 12% y/y Gilt ADV up 25% y/y; OI up 41% y/y SONIA ADV up 713% y/y; record OI up 1,875% y/y

Record FAANG+ ADV +578% y/y including record volume of 21k contracts on August 26

U.S. Equity Options ADV up 35% y/y

