BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, Millard County, Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has contracted Industrial Imaging Co., Inc. (IIC), a Utah corporation to conduct Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has contracted Industrial Imaging Co., Inc. (IIC), a Utah corporation to conduct Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has contracted Industrial Imaging Co., Inc. (IIC), a Utah corporation to conduct Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric ("AMT") survey over its porphyry copper-gold property at Thompson Knolls ("TK") in Utah. The contractor is currently deploying its geophysical team to conduct the survey covering the TK property. The data from this survey will produce a three-dimensional subsurface conductivity image of the Thompson Knolls property. IIC's proprietary hardware will be used for data acquisition, logging, and processing. IIC will provide trained personnel, proprietary 3D inversion algorithm, and dedicated computer system to obtain data from 121 stations. Deliverables will include ASCI files of tensor AMT sounding apparent resistivities and impedance phases with 3D Image of subsurface conductivity distribution. The IIC's report will include an interpretation and best sites for future drilling. AMT survey results will supplement the previously completed drone mag survey and are aimed to assist the drilling program to vector into the highest-grade parts of the QMP system discovery.