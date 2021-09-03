checkAd

BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, Millard County, Utah

Autor: Accesswire
03.09.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has contracted Industrial Imaging Co., Inc. (IIC), a Utah corporation to conduct Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has contracted Industrial Imaging Co., Inc. (IIC), a Utah corporation to conduct Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric ("AMT") survey over its porphyry copper-gold property at Thompson Knolls ("TK") in Utah. The contractor is currently deploying its geophysical team to conduct the survey covering the TK property.

The data from this survey will produce a three-dimensional subsurface conductivity image of the Thompson Knolls property. IIC's proprietary hardware will be used for data acquisition, logging, and processing. IIC will provide trained personnel, proprietary 3D inversion algorithm, and dedicated computer system to obtain data from 121 stations. Deliverables will include ASCI files of tensor AMT sounding apparent resistivities and impedance phases with 3D Image of subsurface conductivity distribution. The IIC's report will include an interpretation and best sites for future drilling. AMT survey results will supplement the previously completed drone mag survey and are aimed to assist the drilling program to vector into the highest-grade parts of the QMP system discovery.

The drilling of TK21-2 resumed on August 21st, 2021, reaching the depth of 610 meters. As previously indicated, below 195.5 m of surficial post mineral cover the drilling went into quartz-monzonite porphyry ("QMP") with mostly quartz-sericitic-pyritic ("QSP") alteration bearing rare quartz veinlets and disseminated pyrite reaching zone of potassic alteration with Kspar veinlets towards the bottom. The core logging continues with core being sawed and prepared for assaying and petrographic studies.

TK is located approximately 200 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation
BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, Millard County, Utah VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has contracted Industrial Imaging Co., Inc. (IIC), a Utah corporation to conduct Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
RedHill to Present at HCW & Cantor Conferences
Silver Tiger Sets Ambition to be a Leader in the Junior Mining Sector in the Transition to a Clean ...
F&M Bank Corp. Announces Appointment of Three Board Members
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million
LightPath Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
StageZero Life Sciences Completes Acquisition of the Health Clinics Business
P3 Health Partners Sets September 2021 Virtual Conference Schedule
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrAssure Holdings Announces Application for NASDAQ Listing
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:55 Uhr+++Es geht los+++: Minenbau in Nicaragua gestartet und erste Mühlenteile angeliefert!
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
13:30 UhrLakewood Exploration Closes the Transaction to Acquire the Eliza Silver Project in the Historic Hamilton District and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada’s Prolific “Silver Alley”
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrApollo Announces Name Change and Launches New Web Site
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09:49 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Vermögenswerte in Wyoming
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:34 UhrVideoausblick: US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Enttäuschung eingepreist!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
08:00 UhrCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc New Significant Shareholder
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
07:50 UhrTechnical Trading: Freitags-Effekt im Gold
René Wolfram | Chartanalysen
02:00 UhrAbacus Provides Update on Jersey Valley
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
00:49 UhrDiageo eröffnet bahnbrechendes globales Johnnie Walker-Besuchererlebnis
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen